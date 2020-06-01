Spark Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA)

Spark Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) by 70.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,900 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQUA. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $301,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 175,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after buying an additional 34,355 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $190,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 157.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 27,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AQUA opened at $18.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp has a 52 week low of $7.09 and a 52 week high of $25.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 2.24.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $351.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.44 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 4.54%. Evoqua Water Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AQUA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.90.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

