Spark Investment Management LLC Makes New $180,000 Investment in Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC)

Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 24,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OEC. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 16.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,054,028 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,613,000 after acquiring an additional 146,566 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,643 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OEC stock opened at $11.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $668.99 million, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.86. Orion Engineered Carbons SA has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $21.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $336.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.46 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 66.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Orion Engineered Carbons SA will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OEC shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

In other Orion Engineered Carbons news, CEO Corning F. Painter bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $494,000.00. Also, VP Patrick F. Tuttle bought 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $59,287.50. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 81,000 shares of company stock worth $776,505. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

