Spark Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Spark Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 96.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,100 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

PM stock opened at $73.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.33. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.01 and a 52-week high of $90.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.38% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $7.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. Cfra raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.14.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

