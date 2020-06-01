Spark Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in Manchester United PLC (NYSE:MANU)

Spark Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Manchester United PLC (NYSE:MANU) by 34.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,403 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Manchester United were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Manchester United in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Manchester United by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Manchester United by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Manchester United by 7,136.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 5,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Manchester United by 3.7% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after buying an additional 9,051 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MANU opened at $16.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.36. Manchester United PLC has a twelve month low of $12.06 and a twelve month high of $20.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $674.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -237.54 and a beta of 0.84.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported ($4.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($4.43). The business had revenue of $123.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.00 million. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 0.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Manchester United PLC will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MANU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manchester United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Manchester United in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Manchester United from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

