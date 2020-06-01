Spark Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT)

Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT) by 91.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,079 shares during the quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Conduent were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Conduent by 196.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 81,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 54,195 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Conduent by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,435,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,903,000 after purchasing an additional 89,420 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Conduent by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,853,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,716 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Conduent by 1,758.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 74,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Conduent by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 346,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 25,808 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael E. Krawitz purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.99 per share, for a total transaction of $29,850.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 508,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,590.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clifford Skelton purchased 55,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $100,008.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,281,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,106,379.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 156,994 shares of company stock worth $346,576. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNDT opened at $2.39 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.21 and its 200 day moving average is $4.16. Conduent Inc has a 1 year low of $1.54 and a 1 year high of $9.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.67 million, a P/E ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Conduent had a negative net margin of 32.11% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Conduent Inc will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

CNDT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Conduent in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Conduent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.40.

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

