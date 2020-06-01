Spark Investment Management LLC Has $291,000 Holdings in Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Spark Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) by 76.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 73,400 shares during the quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Radius Health were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RDUS. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Radius Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Radius Health during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Radius Health during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Radius Health by 2,765.0% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 7,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 6,802 shares during the period.

Shares of RDUS stock opened at $12.66 on Monday. Radius Health Inc has a 12-month low of $10.32 and a 12-month high of $29.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.05. The company has a market capitalization of $587.28 million, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.07.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.09). Radius Health had a negative net margin of 66.82% and a negative return on equity of 929.94%. The business had revenue of $47.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.77 million. Research analysts forecast that Radius Health Inc will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Radius Health news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.75 per share, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on RDUS. BidaskClub cut Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Radius Health in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Radius Health in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Radius Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator to treat breast cancer.

