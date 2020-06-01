Spark Investment Management LLC Has $267,000 Stock Position in Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO)

Spark Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) by 90.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299,109 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sonos were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SONO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Sonos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Sonos during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 24.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sonos during the first quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sonos during the first quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Sonos news, insider Nicholas Millington sold 34,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total value of $327,291.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,197,680.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 136,044 shares of company stock worth $1,184,141 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

SONO opened at $10.86 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.61 and a 200 day moving average of $12.13. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -37.45 and a beta of 1.77. Sonos Inc has a 12 month low of $6.58 and a 12 month high of $16.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.21). Sonos had a negative return on equity of 8.14% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. The business had revenue of $175.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sonos Inc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SONO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Sonos in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Sonos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.91.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

