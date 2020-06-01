Spark Investment Management LLC Has $188,000 Stock Holdings in Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SLDB)

Spark Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SLDB) by 43.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,831 shares during the quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Solid Biosciences worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 357,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 8,977 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 275,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 45,465 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 151.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 270,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 162,662 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 10,515 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Solid Biosciences by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 25,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SLDB. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Solid Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.88.

Solid Biosciences stock opened at $2.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.62 and its 200-day moving average is $3.43. Solid Biosciences Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.50.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts expect that Solid Biosciences Inc will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in identifying and developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, an adeno-associated viral vector-mediated gene transfer, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

