Spark Investment Management LLC Has $177,000 Position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Spark Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) by 47.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ITRN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,671,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,844,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,362,000 after purchasing an additional 224,066 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 703,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,668,000 after buying an additional 219,685 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 552,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,888,000 after buying an additional 123,974 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $804,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.27% of the company’s stock.

ITRN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine raised Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) stock opened at $17.11 on Monday. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 52-week low of $11.01 and a 52-week high of $33.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.15 million, a PE ratio of 68.44 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.99.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $68.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.88 million. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 20.91%. Analysts predict that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US)

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, and the United States. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

