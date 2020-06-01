Spark Investment Management LLC Has $119,000 Stock Position in United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC)

Spark Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC) by 56.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,808 shares during the quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United Insurance were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of United Insurance by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of United Insurance by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 597,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,538,000 after purchasing an additional 26,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Insurance by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.58% of the company’s stock.

In other United Insurance news, Director Alec Poitevint II purchased 11,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $88,092.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Scott St acquired 6,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.24 per share, with a total value of $51,631.84. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 16,146 shares in the company, valued at $133,043.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 37,017 shares of company stock worth $286,595 over the last three months. 53.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating on shares of United Insurance in a report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub upgraded United Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on United Insurance from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.42.

United Insurance stock opened at $7.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $336.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 0.79. United Insurance Holdings Corp has a 52-week low of $6.99 and a 52-week high of $14.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.27.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.05). United Insurance had a negative net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $202.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.08 million. Equities research analysts expect that United Insurance Holdings Corp will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. United Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.22%.

About United Insurance

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

