Spark Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM)

Spark Investment Management LLC grew its position in Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) by 109.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,600 shares during the quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Fluidigm worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fluidigm during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fluidigm by 5.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,371,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,351,000 after buying an additional 75,301 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fluidigm by 131.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 8,095 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Fluidigm by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 19,077 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Fluidigm during the fourth quarter valued at $3,905,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLDM opened at $4.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Fluidigm Co. has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $14.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.16. The firm has a market cap of $308.28 million, a P/E ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 2.02.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 48.20% and a negative return on equity of 23.20%. The business had revenue of $27.62 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Fluidigm Co. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

FLDM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluidigm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Fluidigm from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Fluidigm from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fluidigm has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

In other Fluidigm news, Director Samuel D. Colella acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.77 per share, with a total value of $27,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 151,109 shares in the company, valued at $418,571.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicolas Barthelemy purchased 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $244,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fluidigm Profile

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow.

