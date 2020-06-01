Spark Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO)

Spark Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,013 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Sutro Biopharma worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 660,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,738,000 after buying an additional 13,644 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 345,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 280,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 9,139 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $1,100,000. Institutional investors own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William J. Newell acquired 64,516 shares of Sutro Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $499,999.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,359.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Arturo Md Molina acquired 6,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $49,995.25. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,643.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,925 shares of company stock worth $28,382. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STRO stock opened at $10.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 3.98. The firm has a market cap of $232.51 million, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 0.43. Sutro Biopharma Inc has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $12.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.43.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.15). Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 59.70% and a negative net margin of 148.06%. The company had revenue of $7.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.16 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Sutro Biopharma Inc will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STRO. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 18th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Monday, March 16th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Sutro Biopharma from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Sutro Biopharma to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.32.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

