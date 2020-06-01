Spark Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Spark Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) by 87.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 351,400 shares during the quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SunPower were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of SunPower in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SunPower by 14.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of SunPower in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of SunPower by 27.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 16,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SunPower by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. 40.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SunPower alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SPWR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of SunPower in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of SunPower from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen cut shares of SunPower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of SunPower from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SunPower presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.98.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Lawrence Mahaffey sold 39,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $358,814.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,834.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director S.A. Total acquired 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.11 per share, for a total transaction of $27,729.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,071,953 shares of company stock valued at $16,670,598 over the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $7.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.55. SunPower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $16.04.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $449.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that SunPower Co. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

SunPower Profile

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR).

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.