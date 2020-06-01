Spark Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC)

Spark Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) by 51.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 53,900 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC owned about 0.19% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LJPC. FMR LLC increased its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 3.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,061,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,115,000 after purchasing an additional 128,074 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 427,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 11,890 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Shares of LJPC opened at $4.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.89. The company has a market capitalization of $128.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.52. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $13.90.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.60. The business had revenue of $7.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), an injection for intravenous infusion indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

