Spark Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 66,000 PAVmed Inc (NASDAQ:PAVM)

Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PAVmed Inc (NASDAQ:PAVM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 66,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000. Spark Investment Management LLC owned 0.15% of PAVmed as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in PAVmed by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 51,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PAVmed during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its holdings in PAVmed by 687.0% during the first quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 78,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 68,700 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in PAVmed by 21.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in PAVmed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 7.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PAVmed alerts:

PAVM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised PAVmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of PAVmed in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ PAVM opened at $1.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of -0.02. PAVmed Inc has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $3.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.70.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.08).

PAVmed Profile

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead product pipeline includes CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; EsoCheck, an non-invasive cell collection device and DNA biomarkers to detect esophageal cancer precursor; PortIO, an implantable intraosseous vascular access device; and DisappEAR, an antimicrobial resorbable ear tube.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PAVmed Inc (NASDAQ:PAVM).

Receive News & Ratings for PAVmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAVmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.