Spark Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 17,500 Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE)

Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 408,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 4,531 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 10,653 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 227,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 27,191 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. 66.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CNCE opened at $10.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.19. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $13.09. The company has a quick ratio of 11.87, a current ratio of 11.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $314.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.93.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 60.38% and a negative net margin of 97,236.70%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.02 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CNCE shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Concert Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub raised Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.43.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; CTP-730, a deuterated analog of apremilast that has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386, a once-nightly oxybate product; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

