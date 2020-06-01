S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) in a research report report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $345.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SPGI. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $278.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $322.00 to $280.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of S&P Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $275.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $297.29.

S&P Global stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $325.30. 8,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,226,080. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $292.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.68. The firm has a market cap of $78.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.06. S&P Global has a fifty-two week low of $186.05 and a fifty-two week high of $326.00.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 758.90%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. Analysts anticipate that S&P Global will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.6% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.3% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 10,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its position in S&P Global by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Arjuna Capital increased its position in S&P Global by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 2,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

