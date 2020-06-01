Sowell Financial Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 29.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,297 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Diageo by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in shares of Diageo by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Diageo by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 10.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DEO opened at $142.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.67. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $100.52 and a 52-week high of $176.22.

DEO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.50.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

