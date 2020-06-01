Sowell Financial Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Americana Partners LLC increased its position in Accenture by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 25,573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,175,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 92,558 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,111,000 after buying an additional 32,922 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,968 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,992 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,284,000 after buying an additional 4,475 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture stock opened at $201.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Accenture Plc has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $216.39. The company has a market capitalization of $128.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $182.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.92.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. Accenture had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 15th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $246.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $227.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.89.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 4,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.21, for a total transaction of $788,269.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,557,073.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 2,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.63, for a total value of $378,516.97. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 15,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,721,963.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,221 shares of company stock valued at $4,169,477 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

