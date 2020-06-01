Sowell Financial Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 35.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,037 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned 0.14% of iShares US Financials ETF worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,232,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $689,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 76.1% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,474,000. Finally, Capital One National Association purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYF opened at $110.37 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.06 and a 200 day moving average of $122.64. iShares US Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $81.24 and a 12 month high of $143.69.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

