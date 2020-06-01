Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 6,301 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,301 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Vicus Capital increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $30.70 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $26.23 and a 1-year high of $31.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.85.

