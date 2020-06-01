Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 4,970 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,970 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 57.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after buying an additional 20,363 shares during the period. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 234.8% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 12,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 8,580 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 26,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period.

Shares of XBI opened at $103.56 on Monday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $62.94 and a 12 month high of $108.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.14.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

