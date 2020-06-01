Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 25,636 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 81.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,636 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $367,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 236,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,476,000 after purchasing an additional 21,763 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.8% in the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter.

DIA opened at $254.29 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $239.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.27. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $182.10 and a 1 year high of $295.87.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

