Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 1,713 Shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its position in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 30.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,916 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,713 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Msci were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Msci by 700.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Msci by 512.5% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Msci during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Msci during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Msci during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $328.12 on Monday. Msci Inc has a one year low of $206.82 and a one year high of $356.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $326.18 and its 200 day moving average is $287.09. The company has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.70 and a beta of 0.95.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $416.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.36 million. Msci had a net margin of 33.28% and a negative return on equity of 286.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Msci Inc will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Msci’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

MSCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Msci from $299.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Msci from $311.00 to $346.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Msci from $299.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Msci from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Msci has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.89.

In other Msci news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.08, for a total transaction of $790,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 287,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,866,678.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 6,903 shares of company stock worth $2,123,051 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

About Msci

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

