Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 1,627 Shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,886 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,370 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Exelon by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 94,938 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Exelon by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Exelon by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 21,120 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 3,478 shares during the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EXC shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $38.31 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.08 and a 200-day moving average of $42.27. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $29.28 and a 1-year high of $51.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $37.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The energy giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 49.04%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

