Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 151 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,976 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PYPL. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 7.1% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Paypal by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,577 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its position in shares of Paypal by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 2,885 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paypal by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Paypal by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 3,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $2,415,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,703 shares in the company, valued at $59,978,530.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,086,250. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Nomura Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Paypal from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price objective (up previously from $147.00) on shares of Paypal in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Paypal from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Paypal from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $154.47 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.61 and a 200 day moving average of $113.41. The stock has a market cap of $181.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.18. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $155.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Paypal had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Paypal’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

