Sowell Financial Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 60.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,836 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 397,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,490,000 after purchasing an additional 217,069 shares during the last quarter. Change Path LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 23,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $438,000.

NYSEARCA JNK opened at $101.32 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.18 and a fifty-two week high of $110.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.68 and a 200-day moving average of $104.09.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

