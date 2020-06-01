Sowell Financial Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SYSCO by 0.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 746,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SYSCO by 13.0% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 51,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 5,887 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SYSCO by 14.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,157,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,697,000 after acquiring an additional 537,521 shares during the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC increased its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 3.6% in the first quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 41,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brightworth increased its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 10.5% in the first quarter. Brightworth now owns 87,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 8,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYSCO stock opened at $55.80 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.34 and a 200-day moving average of $67.72. SYSCO Co. has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $85.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The company has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.13.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $13.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.04 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Research analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. SYSCO’s payout ratio is 50.70%.

In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. acquired 703,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.38 per share, with a total value of $36,156,106.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank acquired 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.42 per share, with a total value of $28,452,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of SYSCO from $78.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of SYSCO from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Piper Sandler raised shares of SYSCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday. Argus cut shares of SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of SYSCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. SYSCO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.06.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

