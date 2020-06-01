Sowell Financial Services LLC Increases Stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 73.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,708 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,028 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $402,735,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,929,033 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,031,331,000 after purchasing an additional 10,887,688 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,650,289 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,215,447,000 after purchasing an additional 8,137,878 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 395.9% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,996,040 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $211,616,000 after purchasing an additional 7,980,233 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3,486.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,225,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,817,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107,505 shares during the period. 61.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

NYSE:KMI opened at $15.63 on Monday. Kinder Morgan Inc has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $22.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.27. The stock has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 6.24%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 110.53%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KMI shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.21.

In other Kinder Morgan news, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.51 per share, with a total value of $5,853,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 244,039,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,761,203,231.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 806,500 shares of company stock worth $13,077,775 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.