Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $1.30 Million Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 51.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,551 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,798,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Maxim Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Maxim Capital Management LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 129,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,965,000 after purchasing an additional 12,418 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHB opened at $72.15 on Monday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $81.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.78.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

