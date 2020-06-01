Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $1.26 Million Stake in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pointe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $2,995,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,507,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,291,000 after buying an additional 1,381,931 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,578,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 122.4% in the first quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 7,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 119,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IGIB opened at $59.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.70 and its 200-day moving average is $57.71. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.11 and a 52-week high of $60.43.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.