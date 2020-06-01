Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 12.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth $213,432,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,463,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $257,999,000 after purchasing an additional 837,126 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 86.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,699,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,213,000 after purchasing an additional 789,089 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,005,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,361,944,000 after purchasing an additional 557,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,864,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,234,000 after purchasing an additional 466,872 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.90, for a total value of $242,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,638.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total transaction of $344,029.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,669,993.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,214 shares of company stock worth $825,831 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

MCHP has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Sunday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $94.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.17. The company has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.25, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.61. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $112.47.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Analysts predict that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.3675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.38%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

