Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $1.16 Million Stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 8,584.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 121,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,188 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned about 0.23% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ICLN. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $11,146,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at $7,008,000. Element Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,339,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 532,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,081,000 after acquiring an additional 166,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 528.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 161,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 135,388 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ICLN opened at $11.92 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.77 and a 200 day moving average of $11.33. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $8.08 and a 52 week high of $14.27.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

