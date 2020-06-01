Sowell Financial Services LLC Grows Holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 192.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $298,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $179.00 to $154.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.50.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $146.17 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.47. The stock has a market cap of $62.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $103.11 and a 1 year high of $182.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.51% and a net margin of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.79%.

In other news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total value of $35,057.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,924.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

