Sowell Financial Services LLC Grows Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 146.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,431 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,886 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,069,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Tredje AP fonden grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 82,855 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after buying an additional 15,312 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 217,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 35,473 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Applied Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.06.

Shares of AMAT opened at $55.58 on Monday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.64 and a 52-week high of $69.44. The company has a market cap of $51.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.05 and a 200 day moving average of $56.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 37.13% and a net margin of 18.89%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.95%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

