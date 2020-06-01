Sowell Financial Services LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 358.3% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,815,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,683,000 after purchasing an additional 6,892,366 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 486.4% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,688,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229,636 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,846,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2,531.8% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,143,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $13,355,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of SPLG opened at $35.61 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.63 and a 200 day moving average of $35.50. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $25.62 and a 52-week high of $39.88.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Read More: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.