Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys 6,275 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,957 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.3% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 72,033 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 39.2% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 11,390 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at $178,000. Blue Edge Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,039,778 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $413,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,716 shares during the last quarter. 57.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WBA shares. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.21.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $43.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.69. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12 month low of $36.65 and a 12 month high of $64.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $35.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.24 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 30.55%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.