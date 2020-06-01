Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys 5,450 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 122.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.1% during the first quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 3,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.1% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 16,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.34, for a total value of $2,752,442.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,965,569.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.90, for a total value of $769,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,917.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.07.

Shares of VRSK opened at $171.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $116.61 and a one year high of $173.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.73, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $153.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.82.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $689.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 34.93% and a net margin of 18.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 24.66%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

