Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys 13,878 Shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 124.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,878 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Blackstone Group by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 530,704 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,688,000 after acquiring an additional 104,733 shares during the period. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth $626,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 20,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone Group by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Blackstone Group news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $2,655,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 218,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,613,191.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc purchased 156,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.85 per share, with a total value of $3,425,905.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,665,085 shares of company stock valued at $41,383,583 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BX. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $53.50 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.35.

Shares of BX stock opened at $57.00 on Monday. Blackstone Group LP has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.81, a PEG ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.54.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 27.93%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.53%.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

