Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys 10,170 Shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 326.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,284 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,170 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Iqvia by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,942,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $856,647,000 after buying an additional 149,014 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,140,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $639,680,000 after purchasing an additional 439,882 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Iqvia by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,928,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $606,952,000 after purchasing an additional 508,606 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $426,188,000 after acquiring an additional 32,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Iqvia by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,168,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $335,059,000 after buying an additional 1,136,399 shares during the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iqvia alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on IQV. Barclays reduced their price target on Iqvia from $192.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Iqvia from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Iqvia from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Iqvia from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Iqvia from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.75.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $147.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $81.79 and a 12-month high of $169.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.20.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Iqvia had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Iqvia

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for Iqvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iqvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.