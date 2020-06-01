Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires 23,692 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 111.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,692 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned 0.12% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 1,943,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,854,000 after acquiring an additional 330,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 375.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,224,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,171,000 after acquiring an additional 966,718 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,198,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,388,000 after acquiring an additional 224,982 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 155.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,013,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,489,000 after acquiring an additional 616,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 56.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 835,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,151,000 after purchasing an additional 302,532 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF stock opened at $77.81 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.40. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.27 and a fifty-two week high of $100.75.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

