South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $32.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “South Jersey Industries, Inc., an energy services holding company based in Folsom, NJ, delivers energy solutions to its customers through three primary subsidiaries. South Jersey Gas delivers safe, reliable, affordable natural gas and promotes energy efficiency to customers in southern New Jersey. SJI’s non-utility businesses within South Jersey Energy Solutions promote efficiency, clean technology and renewable energy by providing customized wholesale commodity marketing and fuel management services; acquiring and marketing natural gas and electricity for retail customers; and developing, owning and operating on-site energy production facilities. SJI Midstream is also an SJI subsidiary and houses the company’s interest in the PennEast Pipeline Project. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SJI. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.33.

Shares of NYSE:SJI opened at $28.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.79. South Jersey Industries has a twelve month low of $19.62 and a twelve month high of $34.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.15.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $534.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.28 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is presently 105.36%.

In other South Jersey Industries news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 7,200 shares of South Jersey Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $195,336.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SJI. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the first quarter worth $36,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

