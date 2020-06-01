Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.is a clinical-stage dermatology company. It focused on identifying, developing and commercializing branded and generic topical drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its product candidates include VERED for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea, TWIN and SIRS-T for the treatment of acne vulgaris, which are in its clinical stage. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.is based in Israel. “

SLGL has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Sol Gel Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sol Gel Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.05.

SLGL traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $7.64. The company had a trading volume of 6,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,397. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.68. The company has a market cap of $157.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 9.51 and a current ratio of 9.51. Sol Gel Technologies has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $21.00.

Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 million. Sol Gel Technologies had a negative net margin of 129.88% and a negative return on equity of 44.64%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sol Gel Technologies will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sol Gel Technologies by 28.1% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,701,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,631,000 after acquiring an additional 592,068 shares in the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sol Gel Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $1,791,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sol Gel Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $567,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sol Gel Technologies by 318.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 13,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Sol Gel Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. 34.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sol Gel Technologies Company Profile

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea.

