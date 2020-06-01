Slow Capital Inc. Purchases 3,286 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 20,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 35,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,899,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 6,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM opened at $98.15 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.84. The stock has a market cap of $296.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The business had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Odeon Capital Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.75.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

