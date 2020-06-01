Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sleep Number Corporation transformed the mattress industry with the idea that ‘one size does not fit all’ when it comes to sleep. Today, the company is the leader in sleep innovation and was ranked Highest in Customer Satisfaction with Mattresses by J.D. Power. Their investments over the past five years have further differentiated their brand and strengthened their three competitive advantages: proprietary innovations that provide meaningful sleep benefits for their customers; ongoing customer relationships that are enabled by their direct-to-consumer business model; and exclusive distribution that is highly productive and fuelled by their mission-driven sales teams. Sleep Number’s business model enables one to stay focused on what is relevant to their customer while building life-long relationships with their brand. Their team of 4,000 brand ambassadors is dedicated to their mission of improving lives by individualizing sleep experiences. They are driven to improve well-being through better quality sleep. “

Get Sleep Number alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Sleep Number from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Sleep Number has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.38.

Shares of Sleep Number stock traded up $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $31.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,871. Sleep Number has a one year low of $15.27 and a one year high of $61.00. The stock has a market cap of $861.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.02.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.64. Sleep Number had a net margin of 5.48% and a negative return on equity of 59.24%. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sleep Number will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sleep Number news, CAO Robert Joseph Poirier sold 2,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total transaction of $85,753.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Sleep Number by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 24,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sleep Number by 3.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 460,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,832,000 after purchasing an additional 16,301 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP raised its stake in Sleep Number by 91.5% in the first quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 17,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 8,206 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sleep Number in the first quarter valued at about $964,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Sleep Number by 619.7% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 126,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 108,743 shares during the last quarter.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sleep Number (SNBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.