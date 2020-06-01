Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. provides financial advisory and related family office services to high net worth individuals and institutional investors primarily in the United States. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

SAMG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of SAMG stock opened at $11.27 on Friday. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 1 year low of $6.21 and a 1 year high of $14.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.84 million, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.72.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $28.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.21 million. Equities analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is 54.70%.

In other Silvercrest Asset Management Group news, Director John Allen Gray acquired 2,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.48 per share, with a total value of $25,614.96. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,714.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard R. Hough III acquired 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $49,648.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,550 shares in the company, valued at $88,624. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 8,131 shares of company stock valued at $75,999 in the last ninety days. 11.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 579,643 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 462,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 429,869 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 19,277 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 385,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 61,652 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 296,924 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after buying an additional 31,900 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

