Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shutterstock, Inc. is a global marketplace for digital imagery. It provides licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations and videos to businesses, marketing agencies and media organizations around the world. The Company’s online marketplace provides a freely searchable library of commercial digital images that the users can pay to license, download and incorporate into their work. Shutterstock, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Separately, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Shutterstock from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th.

NYSE SSTK opened at $37.92 on Friday. Shutterstock has a fifty-two week low of $28.76 and a fifty-two week high of $45.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.27.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $161.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shutterstock will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.89%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSTK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Shutterstock by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Shutterstock by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 293,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,571,000 after purchasing an additional 9,885 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Shutterstock during the 4th quarter worth about $18,641,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Shutterstock by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 57,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its holdings in Shutterstock by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 940,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,338,000 after purchasing an additional 32,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc provides digital content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services that include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery.

