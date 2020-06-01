Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $11.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shore Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company engages in the business of banking through its two subsidiaries, The Centreville National Bank of Maryland and The Talbot Bank of Easton, Maryland. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Shore Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ SHBI opened at $10.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Shore Bancshares has a 1-year low of $7.63 and a 1-year high of $17.90. The company has a market cap of $125.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.78.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 22.24%. The company had revenue of $14.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shore Bancshares will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.50%.

In other Shore Bancshares news, insider Michael T. Cavey acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $25,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,395.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lloyd L. Beatty, Jr. acquired 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.37 per share, with a total value of $31,858.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 7,400 shares of company stock valued at $66,208. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 6,139 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Shore Bancshares by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Shore Bancshares by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Shore Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 68,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares during the period. 70.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shore Bancshares Company Profile

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

