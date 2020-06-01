Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC Sells 25,000 Shares of Reed’s, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REED)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC trimmed its position in Reed’s, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REED) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC owned about 0.24% of Reed’s worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Reed’s during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Reed’s during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Reed’s during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Reed’s by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 352,005 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 19,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Reed’s during the 4th quarter valued at $774,000.

In other news, Director John Bello bought 130,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.55 per share, with a total value of $71,916.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 702,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,375. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several research firms recently commented on REED. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Reed’s in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Reed’s in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reed’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th.

Shares of REED traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.68. 1,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,562. Reed’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $3.80.

Reed’s (NYSEAMERICAN:REED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $9.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 million.

Reed’s Profile

Reed's, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages and candies in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's ginger beers; Virgil's root beer and cream sodas; Flying Cauldron Butterscotch Beer; and Sonoma Sparkler branded sparkling juices.

