Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sequans Communications S.A., operates as a fabless designer, developer and supplier of 4G semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband applications. Solutions offered by the Company include baseband processor and radio frequency, or RF, transceiver integrated circuits, or ICs, along with signal processing techniques, algorithms and software stacks. Its solutions can be applied in devices like: smartphones; USB dongles; portable routers; embedded wireless modems for laptops, netbooks, tablets, and other consumer multimedia and industrial devices; consumer premises equipment, or CPE, such as residential gateways; and basestations. Sequans Communications S.A. is based in Paris, France. “

Get Sequans Communications alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Sequans Communications in a report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Sequans Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Sequans Communications from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Sequans Communications in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price target (up from $7.00) on shares of Sequans Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.21.

NYSE SQNS opened at $5.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.38. Sequans Communications has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $7.59.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.73 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Sequans Communications will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sequans Communications stock. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 83,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000. Roubaix Capital LLC owned about 0.35% of Sequans Communications as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fabless designing, developing, and supplying 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband and Internet of Things applications. Its solutions incorporate baseband processor and radio frequency (RF) transceiver integrated circuits along with proprietary signal processing techniques, algorithms, and software stacks.

Featured Article: No Load Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sequans Communications (SQNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sequans Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequans Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.